Warm start to the week with a slight drop in highs Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The big story in weather this week will be our warmer weather!

Highs Monday climb to the low to mid 80s in most neighborhoods.

A mostly dry cold front slides through Tuesday, but highs still have a chance to climb to the mid 80s again!

A spot shower cannot be ruled out through the southwest side of the Big Bend and the front pushes southeast Tuesday afternoon.

Most of us will not receive rain or storm activity though.

The cold front will usher in a temporary cool off Wednesday with highs topping out in the upper 70s.

After Wednesday quick push of drier, cooler air, we are in for a warm end to the week as highs top out in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend looks to be the hottest stretch as highs top out in the upper 80s. We add in humidity here too, so you will see a few more clouds, but you will be feeling the stickiness we are all used feeling with those hotter, humid days.

