ICYMI: TMH lease discussion, Hurricane Helene 6 months later, and more in your midday update

Thursday, March 27th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Community members fill City Commission Chamber Wednesday voicing concerns over the City reviewing TMH lease. Conversations between the City of Tallahassee, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, and their academic partners will continue over what the future of the hospital looks like.

2) Hurricane Helene recovery in Taylor Countyreaches the six-month mark. The 'Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group' sets up at the Steinhatchee Community Center every Monday to help connect recovering residents with several resources.

3) Massive fire engulfs Four Corners Gin in Thomasville. 39 fire personnel responded to the scene using at least 60,000 gallons of water to control the fire.

4) Florida House lowers the buying age of certain guns. Lawmakers passed a bill lowering the firearm purchase age to 18, down from the current minimum of 21.

5) Thursday's Forecast:Warmer air from the east will help heat us up into the low to mid-80s. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

