Drier air moves off but rain chances stay low through early weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air in our upper atmosphere moves to the south, but that doesn't mean we see rain chances increase... just yet.

Wind at surface level (where we live) will be from the east Thursday.

Warmer air from the east will help heat us up into the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon.

Air has been relatively dry coming from the north early Thursday morning before shifting east in the afternoon.

The upper atmosphere will see an increase in moisture with a system off to our west bringing in higher moisture levels in the higher altitudes.

Any kind of rain chances hold off until the weekend.

The only difference you will notice Thursday and Friday will be an increase in cloud cover.

Temperatures stay warm and rain stays away.

Highs top out in the low to mid 80s!

Chances of showers hold off until Saturday evening.

An isolated shower is possible Saturday afternoon and evening.

Keep an eye on the radar if you have outdoor plans, but most of us will not get rain to start the weekend.

Sunday morning brings more scattered storm activity.

Monday brings another round of scattered storms.

We will watch for any impacts from Sunday to Monday with the chance of storm activity increasing.

