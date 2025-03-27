VIDEO: Hurricane Helene recovery in Taylor County reaches six-month mark

It has officially been six months since Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend.

Many of Taylor County's coastal communities still have a lot of recovery ahead of them.

Watch the video to learn how a local relief group has been helping neighbors in their path to recovery, since Hurricane Idalia hit.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been half a year now since Hurricane Helene made landfall in the Big Bend, decimating parts of Taylor County. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Dekle Beach neighborhood, checking in on how our coastal communities have fared with recovery and what's still left to come.

Kenya Cardonne: "Can you believe that it's been six months?"

Beth Morrill, Neighbor - "No, I cannot believe that six months have passed."

Recovery from Hurricane Helene still stands at the forefront of Taylor County communities.

Jacob McCall, Neighbor - "It seems like it was yesterday, but also seems like it was an eternity as well because not only were we hit by Helene, we were hit by Debby and Idalia as well, so it's been like a whirlwind of disaster."

More than 13 feet of reckless storm surge took 80% of the buildings in coastal communities, according to the National Hurricane Center.

McCall - "To see so much history be washed away so fast, that's what's heartbreaking."

Half a year later, groups like the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group say neighbors are still in heartbreaking situations.

Morrill - "That's when I realize that those survivors are reliving this disaster every day."

Founded in 2023 after Hurricane Idalia, the group has helped restore 15 homes and coordinated funding and resources for Taylor County neighbors in need.

Morrill - "The recovery that we have made so far has been amazing, and it has been with volunteer organizations from all over the country."

The six-month mark is a somber milestone, but one that comes with its small wins, like the fact that all of Steinhatchee's restaurant businesses are back up and running.

On the other hand, cleanup is far from over. The cost to rebuild is hefty. Permits to get the process started have been difficult for neighbors to get. The list of hardships goes on, with just about two months left before the next Hurricane season adds to the plate.

McCall - "I think the community, really, since Idalia has been on high anxiety and high alert."

It's why many neighbors say Helene was the last straw for them. Others say no storm can keep them from calling Taylor County home.

McCall - "The ones that are gonna rebuild and the ones that are doing the repairs, we just do it because that's what we've always done for many years and we have to. We love this area."

Taylor County residents in need of recovery assistance and guidance can visit the Steinhatchee Community Center where every Monday the Taylor County Strong Long Term Recovery Group sets up. In Taylor County, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.