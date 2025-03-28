ICYMI: Thomasville woman sentenced to life, new private school coming to Tallahassee, & more in midday update

Friday, March 28th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Thomasville woman sentenced to life with parole for husband’s poisoning.On Thursday, March 27th, a jury found Torrii Fedrick Robinson guilty of the 2021 killing of Phil Fedrick, by poisoning him with antifreeze. Sheriff Tim Watkins worked the case and you can watch his statements below.

SHERIFF WATKINS INTERVIEW

2)New private school to replace charter school, Renaissance Academy.The school will close at the end of this school year. Tallahassee Preparatory Academy will take its place.

New private school to replace charter school, Renaissance Academy

3) Neighbors call on Congressman Neal Dunn for answerson the state of social security amid proposed federal cuts. Citizens' concerns arose over reports that dozens of SSA offices are expected to close this year under the Department of Government Efficiency.

Neighbors call on Congressman Neal Dunn for answers on the state of social security amid proposed federal cuts

4) President Trump signs an executive order on the Smithsoniantargeting funding to programs with 'improper ideology'. The order specifically names the National Museum of African American History and Culture and the Women's History Museum, which is in development.

Trump executive order on Smithsonian targets funding to programs with 'improper ideology'

5) Friday's Forecast:Today will be dry with the highs rising to the low 80s. Winds will come into the region Saturday, with a spotty shower or storm possible. First to Know MeteorologistElizabeth Copeland has your weekend details below.

Getting the lawn mowed Friday before storm chances increase this weekend

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.