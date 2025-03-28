Getting outdoor chores done Friday before storm chances increase this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A dry Friday means we can get those outdoor chores done before increasing shower and storm chances return for the weekend.

Highs Friday stay warm in the low to mid 80s!

Only a few clouds will be overhead.

A breezy day will be in store for Saturday with a spotty shower and storm possible for our neighborhoods in the afternoon and evening.

Not everyone will get storms Saturday, but keep an eye on the radar if you are out and about to avoid getting stuck away from cover if a storm does develop near you.

Storm activity becomes scattered as storms develop Sunday.

Monday another round of storms moves through our neighborhoods in South Georgia and the Big Bend.

As these move through (moving northwest to southeast), we can expect some areas to see stronger storms. A severe storm or two cannot be ruled out.

ABC 27 Stronger storms possible Monday



Timing and local impacts to your neighborhood will be ironed out over the next few days.

Stay dry this weekend!

