ICYMI: Sunday tornado, Forever 21 closing and the forecast in your mid-day update

TALLAHASSEE, FL — Monday, March 17th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around the Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your Monday forecast.

1) Tornado rips through several community structures in Mitchell County. Sunday, a tornado hit Pebble City that left a volunteer fire station, church and community center heavily damaged.

Tornado rips through several community structures in Mitchell County

2.Forever 21 files for bankruptcy again, plans to close all U.S. stores. The clothing retailer that was once a centerpiece in malls across America filed for bankruptcy again and plans to close its remaining locations for good. Our local Forever 21 in Governor's Mall is already offering closing-out deals.

3. 2025 Summer Camps: Summer Break will be here in just over two months. WTXL ABC 27 has complied a list of camps available around The Big Bend and South Georgia.

4.Monday's Forecast: Sunday's storms are leaving a dry, breezy, and cool trend for your St. Patrick's Day. First To Know Chief Meteorologist Casanova Nurse has the details below.

First to Know Forecast: Pot of golden sun (03/17/2025)

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.