Tornado rips through several community structures in Mitchell County

A tornado caused structural damage and power outages in Pebble City and Sale City, in Mitchell County.

No injuries or fatalities were reported, according to county officials.

Watch the video to see what the tornado did to a community center, fire station and church within just minutes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A volunteer fire station and a community center in Mitchell County absolutely rocked by the force of Sunday morning's tornado. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Pebble City neighborhood. Neighbors and officials say they're just thankful no one was hurt.

Gary Rice, Mitchell County Administrator - "To say we were prepared.. I think we were as prepared as you can be."

A destructive tornado caused an unfortunate change in scenery for the small town of Pebble City, Georgia.

Miley Adams, Neighbor - "It was heartbreaking. It was devastating. I was real surprised at the amount of damage that it did, but I recognize that tornadoes are not as widespread as a hurricane, so therefore it has its spots that it hits and it really tears up things."

An event space, voting precinct and resource for responding to fires in Mitchell County— all gone within minutes.

Rice - "We're going to have to rebuild here. We're going to have to get the Volunteer Fire Station back up. As you can see, it looks like we've not only lost the station, we've probably completely lost the truck."

Adams - "We got married here in this church in 1972."

Pebble City Baptist Church also taking a hit to its spire, windows and roof.

Adams - "And this is a major part of the community right here. This is a staple part. The people here are bedrock people who are just tremendous individuals and citizens."

Meanwhile, crews have been working to restore power for hundreds in Pebble and Sale City.

County Administrator Gary Rice explains they can move forward with confidence, knowing no one was hurt or killed.

Rice - "Just try and build back for the community.. because Pebble City, this is a small community. All this stuff right here is important to them. And so I think it'll be the county's perspective is that we need to make sure that we bring them back the way they were or even better."

I asked how other communities can pitch in on recovery. Officials say, for now, neighbors are helping each other and crews are still working to safely assess the damage before asking volunteers to step in.

In Pebble City, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

