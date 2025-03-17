First to Know forecast: Golden sunshine (03/17/2025)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The stormy cold front from Sunday has brought in a dry, breezy, and cool trend that can make your St. Patrick's Monday gleeful!

Temperatures early today will start off in the 40s in most areas, with a stronger northwest wind flow picking up with building high pressure across our area. We have full support for a sunshiny Monday along with a late-winter rush of cooler air. That will limit the warming trend today, with forecast highs primarily in the 60s to near 70° for a few spots.

Evening weather conditions will feature a clear sky and temps falling through the 60s. Winds will still be up a bit, ranging from 5 to 15 mph for those looking to celebrate this traditionally lucky day, or just celebrating getting through another Monday!

Nighttime lows will drop toward 40° Tuesday morning. A warming trend tomorrow afternoon will get us back into the 70s, with readings peaking around 80° at midweek. A cold front will sweep through the area Thursday with clouds and showers, but no indications of severe weather. It will renew a cool spell to end the work week.

—Casanova Nurse, Chief Meteorologist

