ICYMI: Severe Weather Threat, Rep. Dunn to host Tele-Town Hall, and more in your midday update

Monday, March 31st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Monday's Forecast:Severe storm potential increases for the Big Bend and South Georgia with damaging wind being the most widespread threat. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

Severe threat for Monday afternoon and evening

2) Congressman Neal Dunn will be hosting a tele-town hall on Monday at 7 p.m. The congressman says he'll be discussing the latest developments in Washington and taking your questions live. You can join the conversation by clicking here.

3) FSU Head Softball Coach Lonni Alameda reveals cancer battle.The university announced she's been diagnosed with breast cancer and has been undergoing cancer treatment at TMH.

4) Tallahassee neighbors and business owners weigh in on the impending TikTok ban.President Trump's extension for TikTok to operate within the U.S. is set to expire this Saturday, April 5th.

Neighbors and local businesses weigh in on TikTok ban extension soon to expire

5) INSIDE LOOK: Doak Campbell Stadium renovationsinclude new jumbotrons, restrooms, and concessions. New club seats and wider bleachers will reduce capacity from about 80,000 to under 70,000. $25M dollars was saved on the $265 project, which will be completed before the season opener in August.

INSIDE LOOK: Doak Campbell Stadium renovations include new video boards, restrooms, concessions

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.