Monday evening severe weather threat for Big Bend and South Georgia

A couple showers lingering in the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday evening are of no concern from a severe weather standpoint, but another round of storms moving through Monday afternoon and evening have the potential to pack a bigger punch.

A low pressure system to our northwest is bringing an approaching cold front that moves through the Big Bend and South Georgia Monday night. Ahead of the cold front, an unstable atmosphere has the potential to bring some strong storms.

Monday morning will start off with mostly overcast skies as temperatures rise from the upper 60s to mid 70s. This will come along with a southerly wind flow, making it feel very humid across the region with higher gusts from time to time. Rain holds off for the majority of the area until the afternoon, with the main line of storms waiting until after 2 or 3pm to start moving through the area.

How much sun is able to peak through from behind the clouds early afternoon will help determine how unstable the atmosphere gets ahead of this line of storms. Some more sun during the midday to early afternoon hours can help give storms more of a punch, increasing the chance for severe weather. Less sunshine can help do the opposite, and bring tamer storms into the area.

Regardless, have a plan on where to go in the event a tornado warning is issued for your neighborhood, and have multiple ways to receive alerts, including government alerts on your phone, a NOAA Weather Radio, or tuning in to ABC 27.

The main line of storms is likely to move through areas like Tallahassee and Valdosta during the evening commute home, between the hours of 4 and 7 pm. This will be the most important time to keep an eye on the radar, with lingering showers and storms ending by 11pm or midnight.

The threat for damaging winds will be highest during the afternoon and evening hours on Monday, with the tornado threat falling just behind. Small hail is possible, but less likely, with a very low threat for flooding as the majority of the area is expected to see less than an inch of rainfall.

Make sure to have a severe weather plan Monday evening. It's best to get home early and spend the evening in a sturdy structure as the storms roll through.

Stay tuned to ABC 27 First To Know Weather for the latest on Monday evening's severe weather threat.

