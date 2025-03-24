ICYMI: Hundreds participate in town hall in Tallahassee, Hunger-Free Campus Act, & more in your midday update

Monday, March 24th: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) Hundreds participate in congressional town hall and silent protest.It was held Saturday at the American Legion Hall, with more than 400 neighbors and officials speaking out over recent concerns including the Department of Government Efficiency's plans to cut 83,000 jobs from the Department of Veteran Affairs.

2)House bill looking to tackle food insecurity on college campuses.The Hunger-Free Campus Act has been advancing in the House and could go into effect on July 1. It would allocate state resources to battling food insecurity for college students around Florida.

3) 2025 Summer Camps: With school ending in a couple of months, WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of available summer camps around The Big Bend and South Georgia.

4) Monday's Forecast:Showers and storms enter from the west and push east through the morning with another round expected into the afternoon. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copeland has the details below.

