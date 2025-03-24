Stormy Monday setting up for South Georgia and the Big Bend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A cold front slides across the south Monday, but ahead of the front we can expect showers and storms to move through our neighborhoods.

A stormy Monday sets up for us in the Big Bend and South Georgia with some storms becoming stronger to severe at times.

While we are not expecting a widespread day of severe threats, an isolated storm could produce gusty wind and hail.

Make sure you have a safe place to go if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your neighborhood.

Storm timing starts in our tri-state areas as early as 8-10 AM with storms moving east throughout the day.

Storm activity will be off and on throughout the day as storms linger until after sunset Monday night.

Storms move out, but lingering showers are possible Tuesday. These will be spotty at times, but we may still need the umbrella.

Wednesday brings the sunshine for us!

