ICYMI: Congressman Dunn hosts tele-town hall, DeSantis $5B tax relief proposal, and more in your midday update

Tuesday, April 1st: Below are the top stories WTXL ABC 27 is following around The Big Bend, South Georgia, nationally, and your forecast.

1) RECAP: Congressman Neal Dunn held a telephone town hall Monday night.Constituents were able to call in with questions or submit them through an online forum. Main concerns raised included tariffs, national security, social security, and cuts to the VA.

2) Governor DeSantis’ $5 billion tax relief proposalfaces GOP split over sales vs. property taxes. The proposal could save Floridians up to $5 billion this year in property taxes. However, it's sparked a debate among key Republicans, some of whom are pushing for cuts to state sales tax instead.

3)2025 SUMMER CAMPS:School ends next month and WTXL ABC 27 has compiled a list of available summer camps around The Big Bend and South Georgia. Watch the video below to learn more about Crazy 8 Ranch.

4) Tuesday's Forecast:The morning fog has faded, leaving partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. With us warming up into the 80s, an isolated shower is possible. First to Know Meteorologist Elizabeth Copelandhas the details below.

