Dense fog covers most of our neighborhoods Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dense Fog Advisories are in effect through Tuesday morning.

Visibility will be reduced to a mile or less at times in our neighborhoods.

You may have to get out a little earlier than usual to avoid being late or rushing into work or school.

Fog is out by about 10 AM Tuesday morning, and we are left with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies overhead.

An isolated shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us do not receive rain.

Spotty showers are possible in our eastern neighborhoods again Wednesday afternoon.

These will be closer to the I-75 corridor.

Highs this week hold in the mid to upper 80s!

A very warm and humid week is in store for South Georgia and the Big Bend.

Next chances of scattered showers and storms returns Sunday afternoon and evening and Monday of next week.

