HAPPENING NOW: Donna Adelson's final Pre-trial motion hearing begins, Trial set for August 19th

TALLAHASSEE, FL — The final pre-trial motion hearing has officially begun for the woman accused of orchestrating a murder-for-hire plot in the death of her former son-in-law, Dan Markel, in 2014. Donna Adelson was arrested in November 2023 at the Miami International Airport for the crime. She's accused of working with her son Charlie, to have Markel killed. Charlie was found guilty in 2023 on all three counts he faced, including first-degree murder.

Her original trial was set for June 3rd, but in May, the judge granted Adelson's request to delay the trial, which is now set for August 19th.

In her last hearing, the judge approved a request from the defense to review raw data from her son Charlie Adelson's phone but raised concerns about a possible conflict of interest due to Charlie's conviction.

All motions in the case had to be filed by July 21st, and no further motions will be considered after today's hearing.

WTXL ABC 27 has a crew in court and will bring you the latest developments.

