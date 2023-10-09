SEE WHEN: Harlem Globetrotters return to Tallahassee in 2024

The Harlem Globetrotters are returning to Tallahassse.

The players will perform in April of 2024.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting from October 16.

The Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour, presented by Jersey Mike's Subs, is set to arrive with an unprecedented level of excitement! The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Tallahassee April 24th, 2024. The esteemed stars of the Globetrotters will showcase their extraordinary basketball skills, remarkable athleticism, and an unceasingly enjoyable experience filled with laughter. Witness the Globetrotters engage in a thrilling competition against the Washington Generals, who will stop at nothing in their pursuit to defeat the most successful team in the world.

Tickets for this remarkable event will be available for purchase starting from October 16th at 10am. Please note that all ticket prices are subject to applicable fees. To secure your tickets, you may conveniently make your purchase online at www.tuckerciviccenter.com [tuckerciviccenter.com] or visit the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Box Office during the hours of 10am to 5pm, Monday through Friday. For further details, kindly visit tuckerciviccenter.com.

As the Harlem Globetrotters approach their momentous 100th anniversary, their contribution to the global growth of basketball is immeasurable. Through their masterful athleticism and unparalleled maneuvers, this team shares the game with an inclusive gameday experience that is unrivaled. The Globetrotters extend a warm invitation to fans in the Tallahassee area to join them for an interactive gameday filled with unique and premium offerings that are truly one-of-a-kind.

About the Harlem Globetrotters

THE originators of basketball style, captured by dynamic athletes with unmatched skills and influencers of today’s game. The team has showcased their iconic brand of basketball in over 124 countries and territories across six continents since 1926. Proud inductees into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, their mission continues to advance the game of basketball and deliver exciting and interactive entertainment to the world. If you have ever seen a jump shot, slam dunk or a half-court hook shot, you have witnessed the creative moves made famous by the Globetrotters. The Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S.

About OVG360

OVG360, a division of Oak View Group, is a full-service venue management and hospitality company that helps client-partners reimagine the sports, live entertainment, and convention industries for the betterment of the venue, employees, artists, athletes, and surrounding communities. With a portfolio of more than 200 client-partners spanning arenas, stadiums, convention centers, performing arts centers, cultural institutions, and state fairs around the globe, OVG360 provides a set of services, resources and expertise designed to elevate every aspect of business that matters to venue operators. Service-oriented and driven by social responsibility, OVG360 helps facilities drive value through excellence and innovation in food services, booking and content development, sustainable operations, public health and public safety and more.