FREE family fun planned for Tucker Center Parking Lot just before Halloweeen

NEWS RELEASE:

On Saturday, October 28th at 12 pm, the Tucker Center will host the 3rd Annual Drive-Thru Trunk or Treat event presented by Publix. This free event will bring Halloween Fun to the Tucker Center Parking lot for kids of all ages. Trick or Treaters will visit the festive lot while collecting candy from vendors who have decorated their area. Come enjoy great costumes, spooky decorations, and lots of CANDY! *while supplies last.

Attendees are asked to stay in their cars and will enter the parking lot from the North Drive (on left just past the Pensacola St. / MLK Blvd. intersection).

For any businesses or organizations that are interested in being a free vendor or getting involved with this event, please visit https://bit.ly/DLTCCTrunkorTreat [bit.ly] or email Jacob.Poverman@oakviewgroup.com!

