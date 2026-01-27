Alzheimer's Association pushes for state funding at Capitol with "Brain Bus"

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood, one group is raising awareness for the more than half a million Floridians living with Alzheimer's disease.

Early Monday, the Alzheimer's Association parked their Brain Bus along Monroe Street in front of the Historic Capitol to educate neighbors on how many people the disease impacts.

They also encouraged early screenings.

This happened before the group's lighting ceremony at the Historic Capitol, turning it purple, the official color of Alzheimer's awareness.

Jennifer Braisted is the Director of Government affairs for the association.

She says they're asking for $600,000 from legislators this session to amplify the impact of the Brain Bus campaign.

"And that's to ensure that we're able to travel and reach even more individuals. Last year, we were able to reach over 20,000 individuals throughout the state and we want to expand that increase," Braisted said.

On Tuesday, dozens of Alzheimer's Association advocates will meet with legislators to share personal stories and urge support for key priorities for the 2026 Legislative Session.

