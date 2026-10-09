LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds news conference on Hurricane Isaias

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WATCH LIVE COVERAGE BELOW:

Hurricane Isaias continues to churn toward the Florida Panhandle, packing winds of 120 mph midday Friday as a Category 3 storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference at the state emergency operations center in Tallahassee as Florida continues to prepare for the storm.

According to a statement from the governor's office, he will be joined by Attorney General James Uthmeier, Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Florida Division of Emergency Management Executive Director Jared Perdue.

Currently, 27 Florida counties are under a state of emergency.

More than 6,000 linemen and restoration personnel are standing by to support power restoration efforts following Hurricane Isaias.

The Florida National Guard was currently activating soldiers and airmen in preparation for the storm, with about 5,000 Guardsmen expected to be mobilized by Friday.

The Florida State Guard has deployed nearly 400 soldiers to assist with pre-landfall and post-landfall efforts, including preliminary damage assessments, route clearance, points of distribution operations, and air, ground, and maritime search and rescue support.

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