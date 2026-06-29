Visit Tallahassee announces star-studded fall concert lineup with big-name acts

Visit Tallahassee has announced its fall concert lineup at the Adderley Amphitheater, featuring Government Mule, Ziggy Marley, Ty Tribbett and Common, with tickets on sale now.

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Tallahassee's Adderley Amphitheater announces star-studded fall concert lineup with big-name acts

Last week, Visit Tallahassee announced its fall schedule for the Adderley Amphitheater.

The series kicks off in October with rock band Government Mule and reggae icon Ziggy Marley. Other big names include gospel star Ty Tribbett and rapper Common.

Kerri Post, Director of the Leon County Division of Tourism, said concerts are a major driver of visitor spending.

"Concerts and the events in general are great motivators for travel. So this fall lineup will absolutely increase the visitors and visitor spending to our community this fall." Post said.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here for more details. Officials say tickets should be purchased early before seats sell out.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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