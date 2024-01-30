Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodDowntown Tallahassee

Actions

VIDEO: Greyhound bus traveling from Tallahassee to Nashville crashes and kills one, injures eight

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.
A Greyhound bus and a car have collided on a northern Alabama road, killing a man and injuring the bus driver and eight bus passengers.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 17:47:21-05

ARDMORE, Ala. (AP) — A Greyhound bus and a car collided on a northern Alabama road, killing a man and injuring the bus driver and eight bus passengers, authorities said Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. Monday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Sidney C. Benson, 23, of Ardmore, Alabama, was killed in the wreck. Authorities said the bus struck Benson’s SUV. The bus then left the road and overturned.

The bus driver and eight passengers — from Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee and South Carolina — were injured and taken to hospitals. Six of the passengers had been released from the hospital by Tuesday, Greyhound said in a statement.

The accident happened on Pinedale Road, about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) southeast of Ardmore. The bus was traveling from Tallahassee, Florida, to Nashville, Tennessee, the company said.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming