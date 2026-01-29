National School Choice Week takes over the Florida State Capitol with hundreds of advocates

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Hundreds of advocates were at the State Capitol's Courtyard for National School Choice Week.



800 students, parents, and teachers celebrated National School Choice Week at the Florida State Capitol on Thursday.

Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the National School Choice Foundation hosted the rally.

Watch the video below as the State Director for APF shares what the experience was like.

In our Downtown Tallahassee neighborhood, more than 800 students, parents, and teachers gathered at the State Capitol Thursday to advocate for school choice policies.

The Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the National School Choice Foundation held a rally in the Capitol Courtyard.

These nonprofits work to increase education options for students and show them what is available.

State Director of APF, Skylar Zander, says some local schools took part in the rally.

"And we're just here to celebrate it. We've got local schools as well. Tallahassee Classical School is here. Um, they're going to be singing some great renditions of hymnals and some other incredible activities, and so we're just really excited to be here toda,y and the crowd's fired up and ready to go," said Zander.

This rally comes just one day after President Trump proclaimed January 25th through 31st National School Choice Week.

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also announced the state would opt in to federal school choice tax credits.

