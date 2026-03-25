DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — A new art project is bringing color back to the streets of Tallahassee. Local leaders have announced the artists selected for a massive new mural system along the South Monroe Street corridor—the largest outdoor public mural system in Leon County.

Led by the Knight Creative Communities Institute, the initiative aims to infuse the community with more art and transform the space into a vibrant cultural destination.

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Tallahassee to Welcome Largest Public Mural System in Leon County

Local leaders have announced the artists chosen for an extensive mural project that will cover the South Monroe Street corridor with striking new artwork.

This project will be the largest outdoor public mural system in Leon County history, marking a vibrant milestone for the region’s cultural scene.

The Knight Creative Communities Institute (KCCI) is spearheading the visionary project with the goal of infusing more art and creativity throughout Tallahassee.

“I just love the fact that they're embracing the initiative but also really beautifying and adding seasoning to an occasionally stale environment,” shared Michael Crowne, one of the graphic artists selected for the project.

“This was very exciting just to even be a part of, and, you know, I hope that it's gonna yield a lot more and it's gonna inspire the next generation to come.”

Organizers are passionate about the mural system’s potential to turn the South Monroe corridor into a vibrant cultural destination, inspiring both residents and visitors alike.

To learn more about this transformative project and the work of KCCI, visit the KCCI website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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