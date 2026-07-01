DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Tallahassee Foodies, in partnership with Visit Tallahassee, will host Tallahassee Restaurants Week from July 17th through July 26th. The 10-day event highlights different restaurants throughout the capital city, with over 25 establishments offering specially priced dining experiences.

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Tallahassee Restaurants Week highlights local dining with specially priced experiences across the city

Tallahassee Foodies, in partnership with Visit Tallahassee, is encouraging neighbors to dine local this summer. Next month, the organization will be celebrating Tallahassee Restaurants Week.

The initiative intends to highlight different restaurants throughout the capital city that will provide a specially priced dining experience to neighbors. Over 25 establishments are participating, including Earley's Kitchen.

Jay Morell, Owner of Earley's Kitchen, shared the value of neighbors taking time to dine local.

"It's an opportunity to show, uh, all of Tallahassee's restaurants or most of, uh. I guess different types of food for different palates, and Southern cuisine is something that we do and do fairly well, and I'm just glad we're able to showcase it." Morell said.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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