Tallahassee residents gather at the Capitol for third No Kings protest

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee residents gathered downtown at the Capitol building today to participate in the "No Kings" protest, joining 3,000 other cities across the country to show displeasure with the Trump administration.

This marks the third "No Kings" protest in Tallahassee. The first two events took place last year in June and October, drawing similarly large crowds.

Local resident Nancy Bass attended the demonstration, emphasizing the importance of showing up to let government leaders know citizens care about the issues.

"We are all immigrants in the United States, and we have to remember that. We must remember that and, and, uh, particularly with what we've observed, um, in the, the, uh, treatment of immigrants here in the United States and, you know, of course, that's a huge primary issue right at this moment right now," Bass said.

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