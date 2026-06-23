Tallahassee arts organizations face uncertainty over state grant funding decisions

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — Several Tallahassee arts organizations are heading into another year without guaranteed state funding, unsure whether they will receive a share of the $7.5 million that still needs to be distributed.

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Tallahassee arts organizations face uncertainty over state arts grant funding decisions

The state legislature approved $20 million for arts grants this year.

Secretary of State Cord Byrd selected 121 organizations to receive the first approximately $12.5 million, while the remaining $7.5 million in reserve — also called proviso funds — has yet to be allocated.

LeMoyne Arts is one of six organizations entering their third consecutive year without guaranteed funding.

The uncertainty traces back to 2024 when Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed all arts funding.

In 2025, approximately $21 million was restored, but more rigorous standards were implemented. Only applicants scoring 95 or above on their grant applications were fully funded.

Dan Taylor, the president of the organization, says the unpredictability creates real challenges for smaller organizations.

"In small arts organizations like ours and many others across the state, we really rely on consistency and predictability with our granting," Taylor said. “The unknown is challenging, and it represents a significant amount of money for us.”

Taylor says state funding would help LeMoyne Arts expand its programming, reach, and educational offerings. Without it, the organization will feel some financial pressure.

"It's a lot of money to us, and it's going to put the squeeze on us a little bit," Taylor said.

The Council on Culture & Arts — also known as COCA — is also waiting for a decision.

Executive Director Kathleen Spehar said the organization scored well but was not included on the Secretary of State's recommendation list.

COCA uses grant funds for programming, artist stipends, staffing, workshops, and promotion.

"We're one of the applicants right now that scored very high but currently not on a recommendation, like a Secretary of State's recommendation list," Spehar said.

Spehar said the organization is prepared to navigate the uncertainty while remaining hopeful for a resolution by June 30 — the end of the state's fiscal year.

"Right now, the uncertainty is just part of what we understand we need to handle for now,” Spehar said. “We're hopeful that by June 30, which is the time when the state is going to be making a decision on this by. June 30. We should have some clarity by then, and that will give all of our organizations and our community a better idea of how this can move forward.”

Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra is requesting $150,000 in state funding this year.

Board member Mary Ann Lindley says past inconsistency in funding, combined with the organization's approaching fiscal year, forced the board to approve a budget without knowing whether that state money would come through.

"We had to go ahead and vote on it, having, you know, realized we might not be able to have all the programs we want," Lindley said.

She also adds that the state's grant management process has been difficult to follow.

"We received some small amounts, and this year, you know, we're at this point. We aren't counting on anything. We are hopeful that we will get more, so I can't — you cannot say it's consistent at all. It's very, very confusing the way the state manages these grants," Lindley said.

She says the symphony, like other nonprofits, plays a broader role in the community that she believes deserves more recognition.

"It's a business, and I regret that nonprofits are not really considered in terms of the respect for what they're trying to do, which is grow communities, make communities more interesting, more educational, more attractive to people to move here, including regular businesses and regular corporations that provide jobs as well," she said.

It remains unclear how the remaining funds will be distributed.

ABC 27 reached out to The Florida Division of Arts and Culture about this process, but hasn’t received a response yet. All organizations, however, say they remain optimistic about receiving grant funding this year.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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