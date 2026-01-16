LOOKING AHEAD: Tallahassee's Chain of Parks Art Festival returns for its 26th year, coming to town in April

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — The 26th Annual Chain of Parks Art Festival returns April 18-19th. The free two-day event transforms Downtown Tallahassee's Chain of Parks into a premier outdoor gallery beneath the city's majestic live oak trees.

The release states the event brings in an average of 42,000 attendees and generates an estimated $2.37 million in economic impact from tourism for the local economy.

Organizers say the weekend offers live 3-D street art, folk and heritage art, live local entertainment, musical processions, children's art activities, local cultural re-enactments, community connections, delicious local food, craft beer, and more.

The release says festivities begin early with the "Garden Guardians" upcycled sculpture exhibit in LeMoyne's expanded new gardens from March 17 through April 17. The exhibit will then be transferred to the festival for a special exhibit conclusion and silent auction.

On Saturday, April 18th, at 2:30 p.m., visitors can witness a whimsical theatrical procession of larger-than-life puppets and masks envisioned by renowned local artist Linda Hall, accompanied by musicians and community artists. The release states this performative parade will wind through the parks, concluding with an interactive play in the Children's Park.

Then on Sunday, April 19th, the energy continues at 2:30 p.m. with a celebratory performance by the Rickards High School Marching Raider Band, showcasing the talent of local Leon County students.

