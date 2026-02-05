DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Government is celebrating African American History Month by hosting its 13th annual African American Read-In at the Leroy Collins Leon County Main Library in Tallahassee. The initiative will bring together community leaders, youth, and the public to read stories by African American authors to children, promoting literacy and a love for lifelong learning.

The initiative, part of the nationwide tradition established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English, highlights the impact of African American literature and the importance of engaging the community in literacy pursuits.

Leon County Library Promotes Literacy with Annual African American Read-In

Leon County Government is shining a spotlight on literacy and African American storytelling as part of African American History Month.

On Saturday, the county will host its 13th annual African American Read-In at the Leroy Collins Leon County Main Library in Tallahassee. The event begins at 1 p.m. and is designed to bring the community together through the power of literature.

"We've invited community leaders and the public to come in and read stories by African American authors to children," said Sally Mason, Leroy Collins Leon County Public Library Learning and Workforce Services Manager.

The Read-In initiative aims to build literacy skills in young readers by featuring stories read aloud by both local youth and community leaders. Leon County Government hopes the event fosters a love of learning and highlights the significance of African American authors and their contributions to literature.

"Well, literacy and lifelong learning is extremely important to the library system," Mason added. "Anything where we can engage the community in literacy pursuits is great, and then we get to shine a light on these wonderful books by African American readers."

The National African American Read-In was established by the Black Caucus of the National Council of Teachers of English in 1990 and has since become a celebrated tradition across communities nationwide.

For more information about the event, visit the Leon County Public Library website.

