Leon County Libraries celebrate Women's History Month with exhibit honoring local trailblazers

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Leon County Libraries are marking Women's History Month with an art exhibit celebrating local women who shaped the community.

The exhibit, called "The Women Who Shaped Leon County," is on display at all Leon County Library locations through the end of the month. It honors four women who made a lasting impact on the county and the region.

Among those featured are educator Aquilina Howell, who helped integrate Leon County schools; Mary Call Collins, a First Lady of Florida and American historic preservationist; Rev. Dr. Bernyse Clausell, a Civil Rights Activist and the first woman Pastor of a Baptist church in North Florida; and conservationist Caroline Elliot Edwards, who established the Annual Live Oak Trail to protect trees.

Library Services Manager Sally Mason said the exhibit is designed to work alongside the library's broader programming.

"Whenever we can, we kind of include that exhibit space within our programming so that they can kind of complement each other and have people learn in different ways, whether you're coming to a lecture to learn more or if you're walking through the library,” Mason said.

The library is pairing the exhibit with a lecture on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Main Library, where attendees can learn more about the women featured in the display.

The exhibit will remain on display at all library locations through the end of the month.

