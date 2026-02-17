DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In its fourth year commemorating National Random Acts of Kindness Day, Joy Squad once again brought the spirit of generosity to downtown Leon County. Volunteers handed out goodie bags, gift cards, and 100 free tickets to the Challenger Center’s Planetarium.

Joy Squad Participates in National Random Acts of Kindness Day for the 4th Year In A Row

It’s a heartwarming tradition that keeps spreading smiles across Leon County. On Tuesday, the Joy Squad marked its fourth year of celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day, bringing cheer and generosity to neighbors throughout the downtown community.

This year, the nonprofit gave away much more than just goodie bags and gift cards—they also surprised locals by handing out 100 free tickets to the Challenger Center’s Planetarium.

Joy Squad member Lester Lockett has spent 3 years celebrating National Random Acts of Kindness Day, and when asked about the feeling of participating, he shares, "It's always good to pay it forward, pass it forward, and it just puts a smile on a person's face."

Joy Squad’s founder, Lee Collier, says there’s real meaning behind keeping this tradition alive in Leon County.

"We're hoping that they might understand that it's okay to receive gifts from strangers, especially Joy Squad strangers, because we want to make sure that people understand that giving kindness can be any day."

Collier adds that these acts don’t just uplift the recipients—they make the Joy Squad volunteers’ day brighter, too. It’s a simple gesture with a lasting impact, proving that a little kindness can go a long way.

