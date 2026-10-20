HCA Florida Capital Hospital CEO Dale Neely has resigned: Officials

DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — HCA Capital Hospital CEO Dale Neely has resigned. HCA Healthcare said Neely will leave his role on Oct. 23.

"HCA Florida Capital Hospital CEO, Dale Neely will leave his role, effective October 23. We appreciate his service and extend our best wishes in his future endeavors,” HCA Healthcare Marketing and Corporate Affairs said in a statement.

On May 5, 2025, HCA announced Neely's appointment as CEO after serving as chief operating officer at the hospital for five years, from 2007 to 2012.

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