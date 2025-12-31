DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighbors in Tallahassee should expect crowds of at least 3,000 people on Wednesday at the annual New Year’s Eve event, Countdown at Cascades, and an economic boost.



Countdown at Cascades takes place annually at Cascades Park on New Year’s Eve with live performances, food trucks, and fireworks.

According to Leon County Division of Tourism Executive Director Kerri Post, they’re expecting a crowd of 3,000-5,000 people.

Watch the video below to hear more about the celebration and its economic impact.

From road closures and estimated crowd sizes, here’s what to know if you’re attending Countdown at Cascades

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Get ready to ring in the new year!

I’m Brieanna Smith in the downtown neighborhood, learning about the economic impact of an annual New Year’s event.



The preparation is as crews set up for Countdown at Cascades.



While the event is free for neighbors to ring in the new year, it’s also set to bring visitors to the Cascades Park.



About 3,000-5,000 people are expected to attend, according to Leon County Division of Tourism Executive Director Kerri Post.



While there isn’t an official dollar amount on the economic impact of the event, Post says local businesses are already embracing the increased activity and excitement.



According to 2025 data from the Office of Economic Vitality, each visitor pumps about $519 dollars back into the local economy.



“Approximately 25% of the crowd tonight, I would estimate to be visitors coming in, so again, it's great for visitors to come in and ring in the new year here, but it's also great for our residents to come out in downtown and ring in 2026 here in Cascades Park,” Post said.



The event sponsored by Tallahassee Ford will feature live music, at least 10 local food trucks and of course, fireworks, starting at 7:45 and 9:45 p.m.



Post wants to emphasize that the event is free for anyone to attend.



If you are heading out, be aware that Adderley Way near the amphitheater will be closed for the event.



In Downtown Tallahassee, Brieanna Smith, ABC 27.

