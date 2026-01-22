Florida's rural counties showcase programs and achievements at State Capitol Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rural counties in Florida got to share about their accomplishments and push for state support on the Capitol Courtyard Thursday.



The counties set up 29 booths at the Capitol, highlighting recent accomplishments and the importance of state support during this legislative session.

It was part of the annual Rural Counties Day at the Capitol.

A number of Florida counties caught the attention of many for Rural Counties Day at the Capitol

Rural counties in Florida got a moment in the spotlight at the State Capitol Thursday.

The state held their annual Rural Counties Day event.

Officials from 29 counties set up displays in the Capitol Courtyard, highlighting everything from environmental restoration to economic development.

Suwannee County Commissioner Don Hale says the event gives rural communities a voice.

"Sometimes the rural counties are overlooked because we are so small, but this is our platform. This is our opportunity to speak out and to be heard," says Hale.

Lafayette County Commissioner Anthony Adams also says rural counties have received strong support from state leadership.

His county is the second smallest in Florida.

"We just thank the governor for supporting all the rural areas. And not just the governor, but both the Senate and the House have been very supportive of the rural areas, and we appreciate all the support we get," Adams said.

Last week, the state senate passed the so-called Rural Renaissance bill which allocates millions of dollars to support growth in rural counties.

