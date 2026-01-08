Florida lawmaker files hands-free driving bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A state senator in Florida wants to expand restrictions for distracted driving.

State Sen. Erin Grall (R) filed SB 1152, also known as the "Florida Hands-Free Driving" bill, this week.

If passed, it would ban drivers from holding cell phones, smartphones, laptops, gaming devices, or other wireless communication devices while behind the wheel.

If they're in a school or work zone, violators would face a $150 fine on their first offense along with a 3-point license assessment, a $250 fine on their second offense along with a 3-point license assessment, and a $500 fine on their third offense along with a 4-point license assessment and a 90-day license suspension.

Drivers would be able to use their device through a hands-free accessory without penalty.

Currently, Florida has a ban on texting while driving and a ban on the use of electronic communication in work or school zones, but drivers can still hold their phones while behind the wheel.

But other states, including Georgia and Alabama, have had "hands-free" laws on the books for years.

A Tallahassee father has pushed for stricter distracted driving laws for years, after his son died in a motorcycle crash on Old Bainbridge Road in 2014.

Demetrius Branca says the driver that hit his son Anthony ran over the 19-year-old from behind before coming to a stop. Branca argues the driver was distracted.

"The only way for me to go to the grave, breathe my last breath is to hear Anthony in my ear saying 'Dad, that's a life lived right,'" Branca told us in 2024.

According to the Federal Highway Administration, distracted drivers are 23 more times likely to be in an accident than those with their eyes on the road.

The senate bill currently does not have a companion in the house.

Florida's legislative session begins on Jan. 13.

