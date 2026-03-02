DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Raised against the backdrop of Tallahassee’s historic civic institutions, Dave Lang dedicated 42 years to serving Leon County. His career as Clerk of Court began in 1959, and over the span of four decades, he became a steadfast presence in local government.

For the Lang family, public service is a tradition—one Dave Lang has worked a lifetime to honor. With the renaming of Jefferson Street, the community now celebrates not just his legacy, but the enduring impact of a family devoted to Florida’s public good.

City of Tallahassee Honors Former Clerk of Court Dave Lang with Street Renaming After 42 Years of Service

After more than four decades of dedicated public service, lifelong Floridian Dave Lang received a rare and well-deserved tribute on Monday as City of Tallahassee officials unveiled “Dave Lang Street”—the newly renamed stretch of what was formerly E Jefferson Street, running from S. Monroe to Calhoun in downtown Tallahassee.

Dave Lang’s legacy is deeply woven into the fabric of Leon County.

A committed public servant, Lang served as Clerk of Court from 1959 until his retirement in 2001, overseeing critical county operations throughout times of significant change.

The honor of having a street bear his name was one Lang admits he could never have imagined.

More than just a personal achievement, Lang emphasized that the recognition shines a light on more than four generations of his family’s involvement in Florida’s government.

“My family has always been involved in Florida government. It’s been passed down from one element to the other. My great uncle Paul V. Lang was clerk of the court here—he was elected in 1917 and served until he died in office in January 1942 or 1943, so we’ve got a long family legacy right there across the street,” he shared.

