DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, FL — State funding for cultural and museum grants was approved for fiscal year 2027, but Culture Builds Florida project funding was vetoed, leaving some Big Bend organizations without money they had applied for.

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Some Big Bend annual festivals face changes after DeSantis vetoes Culture Builds Florida funding

Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed about $3 million in Culture Builds Florida funding Monday.

Aurora Hansen, a board member with the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee, said the organization requested $20,000 for next years’ Experience Asia Festival.

"We were hoping that more international performers would come, but we may have to cut a few of those," Hansen said.

Other organizations not receiving funding next year include Springtime Tallahassee, Theatre with a Mission, and projects in Wakulla and Gadsden counties.

Mark F. McMillan, Co-CEO of Divine Revelations Ministries, Inc., said it was the organization's first time applying. He says not having the funding won't impact their Frenchtown Renaissance much, but he says the funding would have made a difference.

"The grant itself would've given us a bigger platform. It would have given us actually access to assist and help more people," McMillan said.

The Florida Cultural Alliance, an arts advocacy group, said in a statement it is pleased the governor did not veto the cultural and museum grant line and was grateful for the funding that was included in the budget. But they added that seeing this veto was disheartening.

“We are very pleased that the Governor did not veto the Cultural and Museum Grants line. That particular line even included a provision to fund more passing applications beyond the Secretary of State's initial February 5th recommendation. This is no small thing to have the Governor's agreement with legislature's provision for more arts and culture funding."



"The legislature also recommended to fully fund the Culture Builds Florida/Specific Cultural Project grants, so seeing that veto was disheartening. Those grants are smaller in award amounts, but make significant impacts. That program is the only one that individual artists may apply to and often serves as the 'on-ramp' for new. smaller and rural organizations just entering the state grant process.” Jennifer Jones, President/CEO of Florida Cultural Alliance

Despite the setback, the organizations say they are not stopping their missions.

Hansen said the Asian Coalition of Tallahassee may become more active in finding sponsors and promoting membership for next year's festival, while McMillan said Divine Revelations Ministries plans to keep applying for grants and increase fundraising efforts.

“While it's disappointing, we're not going to stop, because we can continue on what we're doing,” Hansen said.

“We’ll find other sources for funding,” McMillan said. “We keep our vision and our mission, and we keep faith.”

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

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