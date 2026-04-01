DOWNTOWN TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Artists are beginning work on large-scale murals at SoMo Walls in downtown Tallahassee, transforming shipping containers into a public gallery.

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Artists begin painting large-scale shipping container murals at SoMo Walls

Local artist Amanda VanStratum is one of seven artists selected for the project.

"We've done lots of murals inside in children's bedrooms, so we really like doing whimsical artwork," she said.

Knight Creative Communities Institute Executive Director Betsy Couch said two of VanStratum's designs were chosen out of 41 submissions, which included ideas from artists as far away as Texas.

"What was really clear about all of the submissions that were selected is they were very unique, creative, playful, but also had deeper meaning," Couch said.

One of her murals features a panther taking a picture of itself.

"I had been looking at pictures from down in the Everglades, and I noticed that there was a place where there was a panther crossing sign, and people would stop and they would take a selfie. I just thought it would be so funny if we had a panther taking a picture of himself," VanStratum said.

Her second mural is inspired by Pac-Man and transforms Florida wildlife into characters in a maze.

To tackle the challenge of painting two murals, she is using virtual reality to plan her designs.

“I'm able to use the controller to place the artwork on the wall, and then I can adjust it, make it larger, smaller, and I can actually move elements around inside of the artwork, so it's really made this a fun process,” she said.

She’s documenting the process for her followers.

"Art has been such an important part of my life. Being a way that I can try to reflect the character of God,” VanStratum said. “I feel like doing art, especially in a public place like this, is a way to reflect his character, and I really appreciate the opportunity to bring something special to the community.”

Couch said artists will be painting their murals between now and May, with an estimated completion date set for Memorial Day.

KCCI is also planning an event where the community can meet the artists and paint with them.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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