Tallahassee entrepreneurs prepare for the 5th Annual Domi Awards honoring local business innovators

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The Domi Awards are returning for a fifth year to honor entrepreneurs making a difference in Tallahassee’s economy.

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Tallahassee entrepreneurs prepare for the fifth annual Domi Awards honoring local business innovators

At least 30 nominees are confirmed for this year's event.

Nominees are recognized across five categories: innovation, resilience, community, sustainability and influence.

Kara Holbert, Executive Director of Domi Station, calls these the five pillars of excellence.

"All of these I think, are really good indicators of economic improvement in our community, and so we want to highlight the leaders in those categories because they're doing really amazing work here in our community within their businesses," Holbert said.

Ciara Butler, Founder of Prism & Sable, is nominated for the innovation award.

After working for a decade in smart technology and artificial intelligence, she returned to Tallahassee to help local businesses master the tools.

"My goal is to educate business owners with tools, software, and technology so that they can be able to automate their processes, come up with ideas, customize their needs, and my ultimate goal is to really help business owners save time and energy," Butler said.

Holly McPhail, Founder and Chief Strategist of Windwood Communications, is nominated for the community award.

She makes a career of matching local ideas with the right people to make them a reality, including helping get the Children Services Council off the ground in 2019.

"Most of the people that I get to engage with will say, Holly opens doors. It’s their decision if they're going to walk through it, but any table that I'm invited at I try to make space for more people to come to," McPhail said.

Holbert said this year's ceremony is returning to its roots for a casual night of networking.

The event is also making room for growth, jumping from 140 tickets last year to 200.

"It does a lot for the community and then also for the organizations and the businesses that are putting a lot of energy and time into just really making Tallahassee even more amazing than it already is," Butler said.

"That's a really cool tie to be in that entrepreneurial space and making it and hopefully modeling to young people that they can blend what they love with doing really good work and it being a benefit to all," McPhail said.

The community is invited to participate, and tickets are available for purchase for $95.

The 2026 ceremony will take place at Deep Brewing Company on April 21st.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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