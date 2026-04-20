Leon County EMS will host free Press the Chest event to teach life-saving CPR skills to the local community

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Leon County EMS is hosting a free "Press the Chest" training event on May 9th at the Donald L. Tucker Center to teach life-saving skills to people of all ages, including children. Before learning hands-on CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and AED awareness, attendees will hear testimonials from a guest speaker and a doctor.

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Leon County EMS hosts free Press the Chest event to teach life-saving CPR skills to the local community

Leon County EMS is hosting a free "Press the Chest" training event on May 9th at the Donald L. Tucker Center to teach life-saving skills to the community.

The event is open to people of all ages, including children. Participants will learn hands-on CPR, child CPR with breaths, adult and child choking relief, and automated external defibrillator (AED) awareness.

Before the training, attendees will hear testimonials from a guest speaker and a doctor.

Deputy Chief Sally Davis highlighted the growth and importance of the event.

"What is so encouraging is that the community continues to come out to this event and and large groups, large numbers keep coming out and to me that just illustrates that they understand the importance of CPR and they understand the importance of their role with CPR," Davis said.

To attend, residents must register online on the county's website. You can do so by clicking here.

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