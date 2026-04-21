HCA Healthcare and FAMU host 4th Annual Spring Showcase to connect students with healthcare professionals

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — HCA Healthcare and FAMU are bridging the gap between education and the workforce with their 4th Annual Spring Showcase, a two-day event designed to prepare students for the healthcare industry.

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HCA Healthcare and FAMU host fourth annual Spring Showcase to connect students with healthcare professionals

The showcase provides students with networking opportunities, workshops, a speaker series, and a three-hour hiring event. Organizers say the program focuses on the importance of allied health professionals while promoting diversity in healthcare leadership, offering students a direct pathway to internships and career opportunities within HCA.

Marquan Cromatie, a Physical Therapy Graduate Student at FAMU, plans to attend the event to connect with industry professionals.

"I'm always a proponent of networking you never know who you're gonna meet, you never know the impact that having cordial conversations with other people may lead to," Cromatie said.

Organizers noted how beneficial the program has been for FAMU alumni. Dr. Antwan Brooks, Vice President of Operations for HCA Florida, highlighted the success of past participants.

"We have interns who come in each summer. So we have a lot of them who have been able to come in through the family internship program and have taken various leadership positions within HCA. Some of them are in the hospitals, some of them are in some of our, our subsidiary companies like Parallon, and they've been able to get into those leadership positions through our internship programs," Brooks said.

On Wednesday, the showcase will start with a speaker series led by Sherri Crowley, HCA Healthcare’s Chief Culture and Values Officer. The event will conclude with a three-hour hiring event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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