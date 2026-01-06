COLLEGE TOWN, Fla. (WTXL) — In our College Town neighborhood, Florida State University held a ribbon cutting for their new Herbert Wertheim Center for Business Excellence on Tuesday.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

FSU hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for their Herbert Wertheim Center for Business Excellence

In our College Town neighborhood, Florida State University held a ribbon cutting for their new Herbert Wertheim Center for Business Excellence, Tuesday.

It follows a $65 million investment by the center's namesake Dr. Herbert Wertheim last month.

Leaders at FSU expect a record 10,200 business students this spring semester.

They will now be able to work and study in this 5-story building.

President Richard McCullough says this center will help the school and the Capital City retain talent.

"Everybody likes to have a nice office. Everybody likes to come into a wonderful, beautiful building and uh it just makes a difference and when you think about going someplace else, why would you when you can be in a building like this with such great colleagues."

President McCullough says the Herbert Wertheim Center for Business Excellence also created over 1,500 local jobs.

