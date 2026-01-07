Florida State volleyball coach Chris Poole steps down after 18 seasons

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State volleyball head coach Chris Poole announced Wednesday he's stepping down from his position after 18 seasons leading the Seminoles program.

The press release states that Poole chose not to seek a contract extension following the 2025 season, ending a distinguished tenure that included 15 NCAA Tournament appearances and four ACC championships.

Record of success

The release states that during his time at Florida State, Poole compiled 405 wins, guided FSU to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament five times, and became the first ACC team to reach the National Semifinal in 2011.

Florida State says the four-time ACC Coach of the Year led the Seminoles to 12 seasons with 20 or more wins and recorded 36 victories over ranked opponents. Poole ranks as the seventh-winningest coach in Division I history with 955 career wins across 39 seasons as a head coach.

Looking toward the future

Poole expressed gratitude for his time at Florida State while explaining his decision to pursue new opportunities in athletics administration, saying,

"This university, this department, and this program have meant everything to me. After thoughtful consideration, I believe this is the right time for me to step aside. I am excited to pursue my next goal in life of working in athletics administration. I am incredibly proud of what we've built in Tallahassee and am fully confident in the future of Florida State volleyball."

Florida State will conduct a national search for its next head volleyball coach as the program looks to build on Poole's legacy of competitive excellence.

