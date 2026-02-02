Florida State Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn retires after 35 years of coaching

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — Florida State Offensive Coordinator Gus Malzahn announced his retirement from coaching on Monday after 35 years in the profession, prompting head coach Mike Norvell to promote Co-Offensive Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach Tim Harris Jr. to lead the Seminoles' offense.

In the press release, Malzahn said,

"I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life. I want to thank Coach Norvell for giving me the opportunity to coach at such a prestigious program. I will continue to follow Florida State, and I believe great things are ahead for the program under Coach Norvell's leadership and for the offense under Tim Harris."

Malzahn's departure comes after a highly successful 2025 season in which Florida State led the ACC in total offense and rushing offense. The release states the Seminoles averaged 472.1 yards per game, ranking sixth nationally, while their 218.7 rushing yards per game ranked 11th in the country and marked the program's highest rushing average since 1995.

Florida State recorded nine 400-yard games in 2025, including back-to-back games with more than 700 yards for the first time in school history. The Seminoles' 775 yards against Kent State, which included single-game school records with 498 rushing yards and eight rushing touchdowns, were the most nationally in 2025 and most for any team since 2020.

Head Coach Mike Norvell thanked Malzahn for his service, saying in part,

"He did a wonderful job coordinating our offense and calling plays in 2025, and he has set a strong foundation for us to continue building on in 2026 behind the coordination of Tim Harris and the multiple other assistant coaches who are returning."



