Florida agencies honor fallen officers during the 44th Annual Police Memorial Service in Tallahassee

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — During the 44th Annual Police Memorial Service, families received shadow boxes and Bibles inscribed with their loved ones' names. The ceremony also featured a flyover and a riderless horse to pay tribute to the fallen officers. Organizers hope the event brings closure to the survivors.

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Local and state agencies gathered at the Donald L. Tucker Center to honor fallen officers during the 44th Annual Police Memorial Service.

Local and state agencies gathered Monday at the Donald L. Tucker Center to honor officers who died in the line of duty.

The Florida State Fraternal Order of Police and Auxiliary kicked off their 44th Annual Police Memorial Service. The two-day event aims to provide a sense of community and closure to the families of fallen officers.

During the ceremony, families received plaques, shadow boxes, and Bibles inscribed with their loved ones' names. The memorial service also featured a flyover and a riderless horse. Organizers hope the event brings closure to the survivors.

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell and Sheriff Walt McNeil attended the ceremony to stand in solidarity with the families.

Following the ceremony, families shared their emotions and memories of their loved ones.

"My husband was a lover of life, never met a stranger, and, uh, he loved his job and, um, best thing ever in my life," Denise Waller said.

Waller's husband, Ralph "Butch" Waller Jr., served with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

"My father, he wore everything with police on it, so that's one thing I loved about my dad," Tfares Kelson said.

Kelson's father, Darryl Smith, served with the City of Miami Police.

"I really appreciate the, the hospitality, the things that came along with the, the ceremony, the, the plaque, everything," Kelson said.

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