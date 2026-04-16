FAMU Police Department issues all-clear after swatting calls prompt partial lockdown on college campus

COLLEGE TOWN, FL — The FAMU Police Department issued an all-clear after a series of swatting calls prompted a partial lockdown on campus Thursday.

In a post on Facebook, the university says police responded to a report of a person of interest approaching the campus on foot. A series of swatting calls referencing various areas of the campus followed the initial report.

READ FULL POST BELOW:

A FAMU alert issued a partial lockdown, asking the campus community to shelter in place on the west campus. Local public safety partners assisted FAMU police in investigating each report.

Following a thorough review and coordination with local, state, and federal law enforcement, officials determined there is no reason to believe the calls represented a legitimate threat.

The campus is operating normally. Out of an abundance of caution, there is an increased law enforcement presence on campus as officials follow standard safety protocols.

The FAMU Police Department asks anyone who observes suspicious activity to contact them at 850-599-3256 or call 911.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.