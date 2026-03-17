COLLEGE TOWN, FL — A new report from Domi Station reveals the nonprofit contributed $7.9 million to Leon County's economy in 2025, driven by the small businesses in its programs.

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Domi Station contributed $7.9 million to Leon County's economy in 2025 despite losing federal DEI grant

Reaching that number came with challenges, however.

Executive Director Kara Holbert said the biggest obstacle was losing a $374,000 federal grant due to President Donald Trump's ban on DEI.

The funding would have supported early-stage, underserved entrepreneurs and was part of a larger grant partnership with Capital City Chamber of Commerce, the Small Business Development Center at FAMU and the Big Bend Minority Chamber of Commerce.

"Unfortunately, you know, with the loss of that grant we were unable to continue a lot of those programming," Holbert said.

The organization also had to lean on other funding sources to make up the difference.

Now, in 2026, the focus is on moving forward from that loss to help more entrepreneurs.

"We are looking at reforming some partnerships in 2026 and providing additional programs that can be relevant to entrepreneurs as we move forward in this kind of new arena that we're in," Holbert said.

Among those benefiting from Domi Station's resources is Cash Butler, who operates an advertising business out of a rentable space at Domi.

He has been in the space for about a year, contributing to the organization's overall economic impact.

"It's a collaborative environment,” Butler said. “It offers different areas of professional setting allows you to just level up your mind to always continue to be, you know, thriving in your best self as a professional.”

Despite the setbacks, Holbert said the organization remains proud of what it accomplished.

"Despite you know, some of the challenges we had in 2025, I'm very happy to report that we've made a significant impact in our community regardless," Holbert said.

The 2025 contribution adds to the cumulative $466 million Domi Station has contributed to the economy since 2019.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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