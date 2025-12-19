Dog rescue Champs Chance launches Santa Paws for a Cause program to collect necessities for dogs in care

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Champs Chance, a local Tallahassee dog rescue, is partnering with local businesses to collect holiday gifts and necessities for more than 100 rescue pups during its first annual Santa Paws for a Cause program.



They're collecting blankets, toys, treats, and jackets for dogs for its inaugural Santa Paws for a Cause program.

The organization is partnering with local businesses, Vice Society, Simply Entertaining, Three Dog Bakery, and Ground Ops Roastery and Bakehouse, who’s collecting the items.

One rescue is relying on the community to help give its animals a holiday — I’m Brieanna Smith in the College Town neighborhood. I’m learning about a new program and how it’s involving local businesses across Tallahassee.

Local rescue Champs Chance is hoping to spread some holiday cheer to its pups.

Partnering with local businesses like Vice Society and three other locations, they’re launching its first Santa Paws with a Cause donation drive.

It works similar to any “giving tree” program for humans—visit a location, pick a pup off of the Christmas tree and shop.

They’re accepting items like blankets, treats, toys and jackets.

Founder Alicia Bopp says the drive will help them cover items they can’t always afford, especially since the rescue is caring for at least 100 dogs.

“Usually we do stockings every year, but we wanted to do something a little different this year. We came up with the idea to partner with some local businesses and do the “Santa Paws” trees. We've had an amazing, amazing turnout, but we still have a lot of pups and needs left,” she said.

Bopp says the community has stepped up so far, especially students.

They’ve transported donations from Vice Society to the rescue at least 4 times. In College Town, Brieanna Smith, ABC 277.

