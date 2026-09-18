Development Review Committee to revisit 908 Group's Wahnish Cigar Factory proposal

COLLEGE TOWN, FL (WTXL) — Tampa-based developer 908 Group will have its proposal to build a new apartment complex on the site of the Wahnish Cigar Factory reviewed again by the city's Development Review Committee on September 28th.

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Development Review Committee to revisit 908 Group's Wanish Cigar Factory proposal on Sept. 28

The 908 Group plans to build a 73-unit multi-family residential development with an attached parking garage on the site. The project would require demolition of the existing structure if approved.

At the last DRC meeting, many neighbors pushed back on the proposal, asking instead for the site to be preserved.

The 908 Group currently operates two student housing complexes in Tallahassee — The Nine @ Tallahassee and Statehouse Woodward.

In March, commissioners accepted the company's $11 million offer for two downtown parcels — the 2.41-acre "Chevron" block and the 2.68-acre "Johns" block.

Its proposal for that site includes a hotel with 144 rooms, 135 parking spaces, and a restaurant valued at more than $45 million, as well as an apartment complex with 239 units, 784 beds, and 412 parking spaces valued at more than $125 million.

The meeting is set to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the Renaissance Center.

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