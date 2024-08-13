ACC Preview: No. 10 Florida St looking to back up last year's breakthrough league title with CFP bid

Mike Norvell and Florida State got a taste of the big time last season. The Seminoles are not about to let that slip away this fall.

“It sets the stage and opportunity for us to continue to push and continue to elevate this program to ultimately where it deserves to be,” Norvell said after leading Florida State to its first Atlantic Coast Conference title in nine years last season. “That's among the nation's elite, when you look across the course of college football."

That wasn't everyone's opinion with the undefeated ACC champions getting snubbed by the College Football Playoff due in large part to an injury to starting quarterback Jordan Travis. The season ended with a a 63-3 bashing by equally passed over Georgia in the Orange Bowl with the Seminoles hurting from injuries and opt-outs.

No matter, Norvell said. His 10th-ranked team, picked to defend its ACC title this season, wants to leave no doubt they belong with the game's very best.

“At the end of the day, a lot of people from the outside might have a perspective of who is great, who is the greatest,” said the fifth-year coach. “For us, let's control the things that we can control. Let's go out there and be the best that we can be.”

It won't be easy with the talent Florida State lost on offense, including Travis, receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Davis, tight end Jaheim Bell and tailback Trey Benson.

But Norvell believes he's got plenty of skilled players, led by former Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who had plenty of big moments in three seasons with the Tigers and spent last year leading Oregon State. Offensive lineman Darius Washington has seen a humble, friendly Uiagalelei bond with teammates since arriving.

“He can still make an impact to everybody on the team just by the way he is,” Washington said, “how he comes in every day and works with us.”

If not Florida State, then ...

No. 14 Clemson, which won seven ACC titles in eight seasons between 2015-2022, was picked second behind the Seminoles. The Tigers, the favorites a year ago entering the season, were out of contention before November with a 4-4 record. Five straight wins to close the season has Clemson thinking it can go after fresh championship goals.

No. 19 Miami, led by Washington State transfer Cam Ward, should be right behind in coach Mario Cristobal's third season. Ward is the preseason ACC player of the year after throwing for 6,963 yards and 48 touchdowns with the Cougars.

No. 24 North Carolina State, selected fourth in the preseason poll, comes off season where it went 9-4 and adds three-time Sun Belt player of the year in ex-Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall.

New teams to play

The ACC, like the other Power Four leagues, are welcoming new members in former Pac-12 teams Cal and Stanford and ex-American Athletic Conference team SMU.

The additions give the ACC a super-sized 17 teams competing for spots in the league title game in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cal and coach Justin Wilcox have a pair of long trips early, playing at Auburn on Sept. 7 and Florida State on Sept. 21 — a couple of round trips at some 9,900 miles combined.

"Well, I guess if you would have asked me two or three years ago, I probably wouldn’t have thought of that," Wilcox said. “I’ll tell you this, we’re glad to be doing it. We’re excited to play, to be in the ACC.”

Conference of quarterbacks?

Several ACC teams got high-profile passers from some big programs. Maliik Murphy joined Duke after playing at Texas while Louisville added Tyler Slough, who was previously at Oregon and Texas Tech.

Add those to Washington State's Ward at Miami, Oregon State's Uiagalelei at Florida State and Coastal Carolina's McCall at North Carolina State and the league could have a strong showing at the game's most important position.

Ongoing legislation

The ACC will continue defending itself from disgruntled members Clemson and Florida State, which have both sued to end the league's grant-of-rights obligation that goes through 2036. The school must let the league know by Aug. 15 if they plan to leave before the 2025-26 season. Count on the off-the-field fight to garner attention as the Tigers and Seminoles contend for the league title.

